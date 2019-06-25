News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP man tries to molest woman, drives car over family; kills 2

UP man tries to molest woman, drives car over family; kills 2

June 25, 2019 14:19 IST

Two elderly women died and two others of the same family were severely injured after a car ran over them by a man who allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

After the incident, the family members along with others took the two dead bodies and blocked National Highway 91 demanding for a fair investigation in the matter.

 

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi said, "We have registered the case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement has said that she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal."

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, said, "One person has been arrested for now. While going through the CCTV footage we have not yet found any molestation attempt but only after the investigation is over we can say anything as the probe is underway.

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

UP's record on law and order is disgraceful

UP's record on law and order is disgraceful

Why Modi and Shah are WRONG about crime in UP

Why Modi and Shah are WRONG about crime in UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use