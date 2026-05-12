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Elderly Woman Beaten To Death Over Witchcraft Claims In Gaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 12, 2026 21:49 IST

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An elderly woman in Gaya, Bihar, was tragically beaten to death after being accused of witchcraft, highlighting the persistence of superstition and mob violence in some rural areas.

Key Points

  • An elderly woman in Gaya, Bihar, was allegedly killed by villagers.
  • The villagers accused the woman of practising witchcraft.
  • Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested one person in connection with the incident.
  • The incident occurred in the North Lodhwe panchayat under Fatehpur police station area.

An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar's Gaya district by villagers who accused her of practising witchcraft, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in the North Lodhwe panchayat under Fatehpur police station area of the district on Monday night.

 

The deceased has been identified as Bulki Devi, 65, wife of Bacchu Manjhi.

"Members of a family approached the woman in front of her house and allegedly beat her to death, claiming she practised witchcraft on one of their kin who had fallen ill," Fatehpur SHO Manoj Kumar said.

Police Investigation

Kumar said 11 accused have been named in the FIR registered by the kin of the deceased, and the police have arrested one individual named Prakash Kumar (50).

The body of the woman was sent for post-mortem examination to Magadh Medical College in Gaya, he added.

According to locals, the victim was sitting outside her house on Monday night when several villagers arrived and allegedly began assaulting her after accusing her of practising witchcraft, leading to her death.

Police said further investigations are underway to solve the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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