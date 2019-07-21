News
Rediff.com  » News » 4 lynched on suspicion of practising witchcraft

4 lynched on suspicion of practising witchcraft

July 21, 2019 21:09 IST

Four elderly people, including two women, were lynched in Jharkhand's Gumla district on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Nagar Siskari village in the district on Saturday night.

 

Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said a group of 10 masked men dragged them out of their houses and beat them to death with sticks.

"It appears to be a witchcraft-related incident and the matter is being investigated," he said.

Suna Oraon, 65, Champa Oraon, 79, Fagni Oraine, 60, and Piro Oraine, 74, were killed, Jha said.

Police have launched a search to nab the accused, he said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
