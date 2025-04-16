Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka

A 38-year-old married woman was brutally beaten up outside a mosque in Davanagere district in Karnataka by six men after her husband complained to mosque officials about the presence of another man in his house.

Photograph: Screen grab from video/X

The incident occurred at Channagiri in Tavarekere village on April 7. Some of those present during the assault shot a video, which went viral online. The police then swung into action and arrested the six men on various charges including attempt to murder.

"The husband of the victim was upset on seeing another man in his house and was outraged," Uma Prashanth, superintendent of police, Davanagere, told this correspondent. "He believed his wife was having an illicit relationship with the man in his house."

On April 6, a woman named Nasreen visited Shabina's home. The duo along with Shabina's children went to a nearby hill to spend the day and returned to Shabina's home in the evening.

Later, Shabina apparently felt tired, took some medication and went inside her home to rest.

Nasreen decided to stay back, and soon her acquaintance, one Fayaz, came to Shabina's home to visit her.

When Fayaz was with Nasreen, Shabina's husband Jameel Ahmed came home.

Irked by the presence of unknown persons in his home, Jameel went to the local mosque and complained to the office-bearers there.

Locals then summoned the three of them to the mosque, where Shabina was thrashed with rods and bamboos, apparently for her 'wrongdoing'.

Following this, Shabina filed a complaint with the police against the men who beat her up.

Taking note of the incident, Davanagere district police stated on X, 'A case was registered at Channagiri police station in connection with the brutal assault on a woman in Tavarakere, Channagiri taluka, and six people were arrested.'

The police also released the names of the six men who have been arrested: Mohamed Nayaz (driver), Mohammed Guser (store trader), Dastagir (bike mechanic), Rasool (fisherman), Chand Basha, and Inayatullah.

All the accused are residents of Tavarekere village.

'The investigation has so far found that the accused have committed inhuman acts. The investigation is continuing,' the police said in their statement.