News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman held for thrashing 87-year-old father-in-law in Mangaluru

Woman held for thrashing 87-year-old father-in-law in Mangaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 12, 2024 00:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a case of display of brutality, a purported video which captured a daughter-in-law brutally beating her octogenarian father-in-law with a steel walking stick has sent shockwaves across social media platforms.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI

The footage, which has swiftly gone viral, showcases an act of abuse that has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice among the civil society in Mangaluru.

 

In the incident caught on CCTV, an 87-year-old man, Padmanabha Suvarna, was subjected to vicious beating by his daughter-in-law, Uma Shankari, in Kulshekar of Mangaluru. The assault, which occurred on March 9, involved the use of a walking stick, leaving the elderly victim severely injured.

Padmanabha Suvarna, a resident of Mangaluru, is now receiving treatment for his injuries at a private hospital.
The accused, Uma Shankari, currently employed as an officer of the electricity provider company at Attavar, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the victim's daughter.

The accused's husband, who is the son of the victim, is reported to be working abroad.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting concerns about the well-being of the elderly and the need for stringent measures against domestic violence.

Uma Shankari, employed as an officer with the Karnataka Electricity Board at Attavar, was swiftly apprehended after a complaint was lodged by the victim's daughter.

The doctor treating the Suvarna told PTI that there were multiple injuries on the body of the victim including a head injury which he received during a fall on a wooden sofa at the site of the attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
To condemn every man as rapist is not advisable: Irani
To condemn every man as rapist is not advisable: Irani
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Motivational speaker Bindra booked for beating wife
Motivational speaker Bindra booked for beating wife
Cong finalises 40 more names; Nakul Nath in list
Cong finalises 40 more names; Nakul Nath in list
Moitra's LS expulsion plea not maintainable, SC told
Moitra's LS expulsion plea not maintainable, SC told
'Sayonara Jimmy, thank you for the memories'
'Sayonara Jimmy, thank you for the memories'
What makes Rohit Sharma a successful captain?
What makes Rohit Sharma a successful captain?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No One Hears A Woman's Silent Screams

No One Hears A Woman's Silent Screams

Over 30% women from 14 states back men beating wives

Over 30% women from 14 states back men beating wives

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances