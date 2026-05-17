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Home  » News » Woman Arrested For Using Fake Disability Certificate For Job

Woman Arrested For Using Fake Disability Certificate For Job

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 17:17 IST

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A woman in Palghar has been arrested for allegedly using a fake disability certificate to fraudulently obtain a government job, highlighting the issue of job fraud.

Photograph: Pexels.com

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A woman in Palghar was arrested for allegedly using a fake disability certificate to secure a job.
  • The woman, Rupali Tengle, applied for a Laboratory Technician post and submitted a fraudulent disability certificate.
  • Tengle initially secured the job based on the fake certificate but was later terminated after the hospital confirmed its invalidity.
  • A police case was filed, leading to Tengle's arrest and remand in police custody.

A woman was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly securing a Zilla Parishad job using a fake disability certificate, a police official said on Sunday.

Details of the Job Fraud

Rupali Tengle, a resident of Daund in Pune, had applied for a Group C Laboratory Technician post under the August 2023 direct-recruitment advertisement and had submitted a disability certificate purportedly issued by a government medical institution in Dhule.

 

"She topped the merit list under the 'Divyang' (Deaf/Hard of Hearing) category. Based on an initial validation letter from the Dean of Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College and General Hospital in Dhule, Tengle was issued an appointment order in October 2024 and posted at Chinchani Primary Health Centre," the official said.

Discovery and Termination

However, in December 2024, the hospital issued a letter stating the certificate had not gone through the official Medical Board, following which the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Palghar Zilla Parishad terminated Tengle's services on June 10 last year, he said.

Arrest and Investigation

A police case was filed on the complaint of Health Assistant Administrative Officer Monika Dwarkanath Raut, and Tengle was arrested on May 12, the official said.

She has been remanded in four days police custody, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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