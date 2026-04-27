Palghar Doctor Accused Of Faking Documents For Insurance

A doctor in Palghar, India, is under investigation for allegedly creating fake medical documents to fraudulently claim insurance commissions, leading to a police case and further probe.

Key Points A doctor in Palghar is accused of creating fake medical documents to claim insurance commissions.

A raid on the hospital uncovered 70-80 fake letterheads and fabricated patient records.

The accused doctor admitted to creating fake files in the names of different hospitals.

Police seized computers, printers, and fake forms from the hospital as evidence.

An investigation is underway into the insurance fraud case in Palghar.

Police have registered a case against a doctor at a hospital in Palghar and four other persons for allegedly creating fake documents in the names of different medical facilities to claim insurance commissions, officials said.

Raid Exposes Fake Documents

A team led by a medical officer from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation conducted a raid on the hospital located in the Sadi Compound area in Nalasopara on April 24, following directives to inspect illegal sonography and abortion centres here in Maharashtra.

When the team reached the hospital, staff members initially gave evasive answers, claiming the facility was shut. However, a subsequent search of the premises led to the recovery of 70 to 80 fake letterheads and fabricated In-Patient Department papers belonging to various other hospitals, an official from Achole police station said.

Doctor Admits To Fraud

A doctor there admitted to creating fake files in the names of different hospitals to claim insurance commissions, the official said.

During the civic team's inquiry, the accused fled with some documents, including sonography reports, as per the police.

Items Seized, Investigation Ongoing

The police later seized various items from the hospital, including a computer, printer, attendance registers, and some fake forms.

They registered a case against the doctor, another man and two women under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery.

Further probe was on into the case, the police said.