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Home  » News » Nagpur: Woman, Daughter Found Hanged; Suicide Suspected

Nagpur: Woman, Daughter Found Hanged; Suicide Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 18:19 IST

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A woman and her daughter were tragically found dead in Nagpur, with authorities investigating the case as a suspected suicide following the recent loss of the daughter's newborn.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • A woman and her 29-year-old daughter were found dead in their Nagpur residence.
  • Police suspect the deaths to be a case of suicide.
  • The daughter had recently lost her newborn baby, which may have contributed to the incident.
  • The bodies were discovered by the daughter's husband when he visited the house.

The bodies of a woman and her 29-year-old married daughter were found hanging at their residence in Nagpur city on Friday morning with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Details of the Deceased

The deceased, identified as Sangeeta Dhabale (52) and her daughter Akanksha Brahme, were found hanging at their house in Vyankatesh Nagar area under Nandanvan police station limits.

 

Akanksha had lost her newborn baby two months ago and was staying with her mother, the police said.

Discovery of the Bodies

When Akanksha's husband Lokesh came to their house around 7 am on Friday and knocked on the door, he did not get any response from inside.

"As the door was locked from inside and there was no response, he peeped through the window and was shocked to find the mother-daughter duo hanging. Neighbours then broke open the door," a police official said.

Investigation Underway

It appears appears to be a case of suicide. The baby's death could have prompted them to take the extreme step, he said, adding that investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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