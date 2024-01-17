News
Will visit Ayodhya when temple construction is completed: Sharad Pawar

Will visit Ayodhya when temple construction is completed: Sharad Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 17, 2024 15:39 IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said that he would visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram after the completion of the temple construction there.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Pawar said he was thankful for the invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the temple on January 22 but won't be a part of it on that day.

“Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram is a symbol of faith and devotion. Ram bhakts will be attending the ceremony in large numbers through which the happiness will reach me. After January 22, the darshan of Ram Lalla will be easy. I am planning to visit Ayodhya and will also offer prayers to Ram Lalla. By that time, the temple construction will also be complete,” he said.

 

The BJP has been targeting the Congress and other constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc that are keeping away from the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Pawar's NCP is a member of the grouping.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Ram temple event has been made into a “Narendra Modi and RSS-BJP function” with an “election flavour”.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
