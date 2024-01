A new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

IMAGE: Sculptor Yogiraj Arun with his Ram Lalla murti that is to be installed in Ayodhya on January 22. Photograph: ANI Photo

Replying to queries at a press conference in Ayodhya, he said the current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being organised in Ayodhya on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over it.