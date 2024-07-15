News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shooter acted alone but,...: FBI on Trump assassination attempt

Shooter acted alone but,...: FBI on Trump assassination attempt

By Lalit K Jha
July 15, 2024 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The gunman who shot at former United States president Donald Trump during an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday appears to have acted alone, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating it as a potential "domestic terrorism" act.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The gunman has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20).

"At this point in the investigation, it appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go," said Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI's National Security Branch.

The FBI, he said, is investigating this as an assassination attempt, and also as a "potential domestic terrorism act."

The counterterrorism division and criminal divisions are working jointly together to determine the motive, he added.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the assassination attempt of Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was hit with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. He is now safe and is continuing with his schedule that includes travelling to Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention, which would formally nominate him as the party's presidential nominee against incumbent Joe Biden.

"The shooter may be deceased, but the investigation is very much ongoing. And, because of that, we are limited in what we say at this point," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

 

"What we witnessed yesterday was nothing short of an attack on democracy and our democratic process," he told reporters at a news conference in Washington DC.

According to an FBI official, the investigation into the gunman at Donald Trump's rally Saturday has not yet turned up any mental health issues, threatening posts or other motives, but cautioned it was still early.

The shooter, as per FBI, used an AR-style rifle chambered in 5.56mm, a common calibre for such weapons.

The New York Times said authorities were scouring the gunman's social media and other property as they sought to determine a motive for the attack.

Crooks graduated from the Community College of Allegheny County two months ago, earning an associate degree in engineering science, school officials said in a statement, adding that they were "shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events."

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, in a memo to her agents said "the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, is a moment that will forever be remembered in history."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet
SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet
Trump shooter identified, fired from 120 metres away
Trump shooter identified, fired from 120 metres away
Joe Biden speaks to Trump post assassination bid
Joe Biden speaks to Trump post assassination bid
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
How to Build Your Retirement Corpus
How to Build Your Retirement Corpus
Dear Prime Minister Modi....
Dear Prime Minister Modi....
Euro PIX: It's Party Time in Spain!
Euro PIX: It's Party Time in Spain!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year

Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year

Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence

Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances