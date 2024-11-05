News
Home  » News » Will The USA Dance To Trump Tonight?

Will The USA Dance To Trump Tonight?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 05, 2024 15:28 IST
Glimpses of Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump's final campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Trump shows off his dance moves and more during the campaign rally. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump embraces elder son Donald Trump Jr as younger son Eric Trump (partly seen), son-in-law Michael Boulos and younger daughter Tiffany Trump look on. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald Jr, Eric and his wife Lara Trump, his half sister Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump at their dad's rally. Their sister Ivanka Trump has been absent from this presidential race. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tulsi Gabbard -- once the first Hindu woman to be elected to the United States Congress -- hopes to be appointed to a Trump administration if there is one. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Once he called American television journalist Megyn Kelly 'nasty'; on Monday night, she defended his record at the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters cheer Trump. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Former baseball player Roberto Clemente Jr at the Trump rally. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People are reflected on a surface during the ]rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People cheer inside the venue where Trump was to hold a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 4, 2024. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Congregants at the Suncoast Liberty Fellowship Church in Largo, Florida, November 4, 2024 gather for an 'Election Eve Service of Prayer' in Trump's support. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
