Home  » News » Is It Thumbs Up For Kamala?

Is It Thumbs Up For Kamala?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 05, 2024 14:13 IST
Glimpses of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Devi Harris at her final campaign rally at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2024.

 

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters hold signs behind Kamala as she speaks. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter holds a sign during the campaign rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Oprah Winfrey and Kamala Harris at the campaign rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'North Carolina: Are you ready to fight for freedom, opportunity, and the promise of America?' Kamala asks on X in a series of tweets for the battleground states which will determine the winner of Tuesday's presidential election. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KamalaHarris/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'Georgia, this race is going to be tight until the very end. But together, we will win,' Kamala posts on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KamalaHarris/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'Wisconsin: We are not going back, and like your motto tells us, we will move forward,' Kamala posts on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KamalaHarris/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'Michigan, are you ready for one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime?' Kamala tweets. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KamalaHarris/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Rapper Fat Joe makes a peace sign as he speaks at Kamala's campaign rally. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ricky Martin performs at the rally. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jazmine Sullivan performs at the rally. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wesley East sells pins in support of Kamala outside the venue of the rally. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Morris Rainey puts up a sign outside the venue of the rally. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala supporters at the rally. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala supporters outside the venue of the rally. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
