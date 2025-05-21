'Will Tell Them About Success Of Operation Sindoor'

'We will inform them how Pakistan not only helps terrorists, it also provide training to them to target India and spread terror.'

IMAGE: An all-party delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha leaves from Delhi airport on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The delegation includes (right to left) Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, CPI-M MP John Brittas, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Kumar Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was upbeat on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, minutes before leaving Patna for New Delhi to lead one of the seven delegations to different countries as a part of the post Operation Sindoor outreach.

Jha, who is considered close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was chosen to lead one of the delegations by the Union government.

Last year, Kumar, also the JD-U national president, appointed Jha the JD-U's first ever working president at the national executive meeting in New Delhi.

Jha is known for his connections to senior BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders to maintain a smooth relationship within the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar and at the Centre.

Jha, who is in his mid-50s, began his career in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS' student wing, before graduating to the BJP and finally landed up in the JD-U. He is known for his hardline approach against terrorism and Pakistan's involvement in it.

A day ahead of the Jha-led delegation leaving the country to visit nearly half a dozen countries including Indonesia and Malaysia, Jha tells Rediff Senior Contributor M I Khan about the importance of the outreach.

"All 140 crores people are united and standing with one voice.

"There is no ruling party and Opposition, all are supporting the decision taken by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strike against terror sites in Pakistan.

"I am going as a representative of the country and not as a representative of my party.

"It is a matter of honour for me that I am leading a delegation that will visit different countries to inform them about the success of Operation Sindoor and our commitment to end terrorism.

"Our delegation will visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

"Our delegation's aim is to tell the world about the terrorism that is supported and funded by Pakistan.

"We will inform them how Pakistan not only helps terrorists, it also provides training to them to target India and spread terror.

"All this has been proved as India has finished nine places of terrorists.

"It is one hundred percent true that the Pakistan government is standing behind the terrorists.

"If terrorists target our land and our people, it is clearly an act of the Pakistan government.

"This will be considered an act of war.

"All seven delegations going to different countries will state the fact that the Pakistan government and its army are behind the terrorists and terror operations. This must be finished.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com