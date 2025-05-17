HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Operation Sindoor: Each Indian delegation to visit 5 countries

Operation Sindoor: Each Indian delegation to visit 5 countries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 17, 2025 10:56 IST

x

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: An all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor, at Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kanimozhi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

The ministry's statement said distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All
A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All
Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Itel A90 Launched In India At Rs 6,999

webstory image 2

9 Timeless Bollywood Ornament Styles For Your Shaadi

webstory image 3

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

VIDEOS

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named after him at Wankhede1:21

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named...

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border in 'Swift Response 25' drills3:04

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border...

Rohit gets emotional at the inauguration of stand named after him at Wankhede5:05

Rohit gets emotional at the inauguration of stand named...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD