Will Pakistan rethink its Israel policy after Rubio talks?

The US is urging Pakistan, a key mediator in West Asia, to join the Abraham Accords and establish ties with Israel, as discussed during a meeting between Rubio and Dar.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Pakistan's deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the State Department in Washington, D.C., US, May 29, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points The US is urging countries mediating peace talks with Iran to join the Abraham Accords.

Pakistan, a key mediator in West Asia, does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic ties.

Rubio acknowledged Pakistan's role in advancing peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran.

Pakistan and the US agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, security, and counter-terrorism.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC, on Friday amid American demand that countries mediating the peace talks with Iran join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

Rubio and Dar appeared before cameras to exchange greetings before retreating for close-door talks at the Department of State building here.

Rubio said he thanked the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for the role Pakistan continues to play in advancing peace in the Middle East.

"We agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership for better security and more prosperity for our two nations," Rubio said in a post on X after the talks with Dar.

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged countries mediating the US-Iran talks to end the three-month war to join the Abraham Accords, which establish diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Pakistan's position on Israel

Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator in the West Asia conflict, does not recognise the State of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio expressed his condolences for the victims of a recent terror attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army in Pakistan's Quetta.

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on May 24.

Secretary Rubio thanked the minister for the constructive role Pakistan continues to play in realizing President Trump's vision for peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran, Pigott said.

Strengthening bilateral ties

A statement by the Pakistan foreign Office in Islamabad noted that the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in the Pakistan-US bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving regional and global situation.

"Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan's sincere diplomatic and mediatory efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond," the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said.

The two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, security, and counter-terrorism, it said.

They also agreed to advance the Pakistan-US partnership, propelled by high-level exchanges and shared interests in regional peace, security and prosperity, FO added.

Dar arrived in Washington after a visit to New York at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the UN Security Council debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security.

The debate was held on Tuesday under China's Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Dar's interaction with Rubio comes days after the Quad foreign ministerial meeting in New Delhi, convened by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The meeting came against the backdrop of hectic diplomatic efforts by Pakistan's civil and military leaders to create peace between the US and Iran.

Pakistan also hosted their first-ever high-level talks last month in Islamabad.