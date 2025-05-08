HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US urges India, Pak to de-escalate tensions amid fresh attack along IB

US urges India, Pak to de-escalate tensions amid fresh attack along IB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2025 21:43 IST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said the US is closely following the situation in South Asia and urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate as tension mounted between the two neighbours.

IMAGE: A total blackout has been enforced in Amritsar after the Pakistani attack along the International Border, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Rubio called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the evolving situation in the South Asian region, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Rubio said the United States is closely following the situation in South Asia as it is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

 

He also emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation, it reported.

Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He appreciated US President Donald Trump's concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Both Pakistan and the US agreed to remain in touch, the report added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
