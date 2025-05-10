HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help with India talks to end crisis

Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help with India talks to end crisis

By Yoshita Singh
May 10, 2025 10:44 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir and offered America's assistance in starting "constructive talks" with India to avoid future conflicts.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inquires about the well-being of one of the injured in the shelling by Pakistan, at GMC Hospital in Jammu, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rubio “continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate," a statement issued by spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

 

Rubio "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” the statement said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI
Pahalgam attack: US urges India, Pak to ease tensions
Saudi Arabia steps in to de-escalate India-Pak tensions
'It Was Madness'
All About S-400 That's Saving Indian Lives
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
