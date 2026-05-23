Rubio meets Modi in Delhi, extends Trump's invitation to visit US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met to discuss strengthening India-US relations, focusing on key areas such as defence, trade, and technology, and an invitation was extended for Modi to visit the US.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi and Secretary Rubio discussed strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Key areas of discussion included defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, and energy security.

Rubio extended an invitation from President Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the United States.

Modi reaffirmed India's support for peaceful resolution of global conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Rubio's visit aims to recalibrate bilateral relations between India and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday deliberated on various aspects of India-US bilateral ties, especially in areas of defence, trade, energy and technology.

Rubio met Modi shortly after landing in New Delhi following a brief visit to Kolkata.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said Rubio extended an invitation to Modi on behalf of President Donald Trump to visit the US in the near future.

Strengthening Global Partnership

'Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security,' Prime Minister Modi said on X

India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good, he said.

'Secretary Rubio briefed Prime Minister Modi on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties,' the Prime Minister's Office said.

Discussions on Regional and Global Issues

Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, it said.

The prime minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, the PMO said.

'Prime Minister Modi requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges,' a readout from the PMO said.

Amabassador Gor said Secretary Marco Rubio 'extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future'.

Upcoming Engagements

On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar and attend the US Embassy's Independence Day celebrations.

The Secretary of State will travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday before returning to Delhi on Tuesday morning for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The four-day visit is aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.

'Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit,' Rubio said in a social media post after he reached Kolkata this morning. He visited the Mother House -- the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity -- before flying to the national capital.