News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will launch new party soon, first unit in J-K in view of polls: Azad

Will launch new party soon, first unit in J-K in view of polls: Azad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 27, 2022 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad, who resigned from the Congress earlier in the day, told PTI.

 

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, refused to divulge any further details on the formation of his new party.

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong
What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
Azad exit stuns Cong; our doors open, says BJP
Azad exit stuns Cong; our doors open, says BJP
Sitharaman on freebies promised by political parties
Sitharaman on freebies promised by political parties
Spy ship row: China carries out veiled attack on India
Spy ship row: China carries out veiled attack on India
Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID level
Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID level
Varanasi: Ghats submerged, cremations on streets
Varanasi: Ghats submerged, cremations on streets
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Cong after 50 yrs, blames Rahul

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Cong after 50 yrs, blames Rahul

Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia

Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances