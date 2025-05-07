HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will definitely wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor

Will definitely wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor

By Sajjad Hussain
May 07, 2025
May 07, 2025 13:37 IST

Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

His remarks came hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Asif was reported as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked.

 

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he said.

Regarding the possibility of talks, the minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media interaction said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes by India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his armed forces know very well how to deal with the enemy".

"Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given," he said.

"We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives," he added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the attack.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK
'Terrorists wiped out our sindoor; but our armed forces...'
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
