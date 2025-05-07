HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK

Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 07, 2025 11:46 IST
Last updated on: May 07, 2025 11:46 IST

The government on Wednesday said that India exercised its right to respond, pre-empt as well as deter more cross-border attacks such as the one in Pahalgam, and asserted that it focussed on dismantling the terror infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press briefing after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Photograph: ANI on X

The statement was made at a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Misri said the actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

 

Recalling the United Nations Security Council press statement on the Pahalgam attack, Misri said it underlined the “need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice”.

“India's latest action should be seen in this context,” Misri added.

The Foreign Secretary said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice.

“Despite a fortnight having passed since the attack, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control. Instead all it has indulged in is denial and allegations,” he said

“Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terror modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to preempt,” Misri said.

Earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks, he said.

“These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. It focussed on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India,” he said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
