'Terrorists wiped out our sindoor; but our armed forces...'

Pragati Jagdale, whose husband Santosh was one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, on Wednesday described 'Operation Sindoor' as a fitting tribute to the victims.

IMAGE: People celebrate India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in Rajasthan . Photograph: ANI on X

"Through Operation Sindoor, a tribute has been paid to those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I am thankful that our emotions have been understood. Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists' bases in Pakistan," said Jagdale.

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF hitting nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

Pragati said she knew that India will take revenge for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Asavari Jagdale, the couple's daughter, said India responded to the terror attack within 15 days.

"I am very thankful and feel proud that our armed forces have given a befitting reply through air strikes," she said.

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh Ganbote who was another Pune resident to be killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, said they were extremely happy that India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which she and other women lost their "sindoor".

"We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, with Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam," she said.

Harshal Lele, who lost his father and two uncles in the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed a sense of closure.

"I am satisfied, my late father would now be at peace," said Lele, who saw his father and uncles being shot before his eyes on April 22.

"One of my uncles pleaded with the terrorists to let them go, but he was shot dead. No mercy was shown to him, nor to my other uncle or my father," he recalled.

"I am happy with the way Operation Sindoor was carried out. The nine locations from where these terrorists operated were struck. It is our expectation that more such actions should be taken," he told reporters in Dombivli, Thane district.

Harshal's father Sanjay Lele and his relatives Atul Mone and Hemant Joshi were among the 27 persons who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on April 22.

Navi Mumbai resident Subodh Patil (60), who was injured in the neck during the Pahalgam attack, also expressed satisfaction.

"I am not able to speak much, but I will say it is good that India took revenge," he told PTI, adding it was a tribute to the innocent lives lost in the terror attack.

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran who was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, welcomed Indian Army's "Operation Sindoor" and expressed hope that it would bring some relief to the families of those killed in front of them.

She also extended a "big salute" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army and the union government for the missile strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Arathy also said there won't be any other suitable title for the strikes other than "Operation Sindoor".

There could have been no befitting reply other than this to the terrorism which had killed our fathers, brothers or husbands in front of us, she said.

Arathy also said she and her family are praying for the Army.

"Let all Indians see a comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," she added.

Himanshi's husband was one of those killed in the terror attack and a picture of her sitting besides his lifeless body with a crestfallen face turned out to be the defining image of the deadly incident.

Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao, a Pahalgam terror attack victim welcomed the air strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan and said she had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also said that she did not want her son's "sacrifice" to go waste.

She said, it is not a feeling of satisfaction, as her son who has killed won't come back, but such things should not happen to others' children.

"We had faith that Modi will take right decision and accordingly he has taken. Nothing should happen to innocents, but those who try to oppress or indulge in roguery against us should not be spared. My son's sacrifice should not go waste. I feel that the right decision has been taken," Sumathi told PTI videos.

"We knew that something will be done. We are common people and not big to give suggestions to leaders. We had faith in Modi. It is not a feeling of satisfaction, because my son who has gone won't come back, but such things should not happens to others' children in the future, everyone should be able to travel freely," she added.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan from Karnataka were among the 26 people killed in front of their families in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

The wife of Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Sushil Nathaniel on Wednesday said she wanted the four terrorists who killed her husband dead too.

"Whatever that has happened is right, but those four people (terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack) should also be eliminated," said Nathaniel's wife Jennifer (54).

"These four people did what even an animal would not do. I just want an account of this and these people should also get the same punishment. These four people should also die," she said.

Sushil Nathaniel worked as a manager with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Alirajpur, about 200 km from Indore.