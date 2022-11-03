News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will Cong end its 32-year drought Gujarat?

Will Cong end its 32-year drought Gujarat?

By Parag Dave
November 03, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress can take solace from the fact that BJP's seat tally has been going down in each assembly election in Gujarat since 2002.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi as he join party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress, once a dominant political force in Gujarat, has lost the six previous assembly elections in a row to the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1995 and hopes to regain past glory.

It had given a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 winning 77 of the 182 seats at stake. The BJP had bagged 99 seats.

With only two states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- in its kitty, the Congress is desperate for a victory in Gujarat in the next month's assembly elections.

Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh will also be the first major test for the new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi leader in 24 years to occupy the party's top post.

Here is a SWOT(Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the Congress in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

STRENGTHS

- Expected support from Congress' traditional voter base -- the OBCs like Thakor and Koli communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.

- Despite losing to the BJP six times in a row, the party has steadily maintained around 40 per cent vote share.

- Can give the BJP a tough fight if it focuses on the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) votes and also manages to get the support of the disgruntled Patel community.

- The KHAM combination of castes and communities was devised as a winning formula by former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and has worked for the Congress in the past.

WEAKNESSES

- Dearth of strong leaders at the state level.

- Factionalism and infighting in the state unit.

- There are 66 urban and semi-urban seats which the Congress has not been able to win in the last 30 years in Gujarat.

- With the central leadership of the party preoccupied with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the state unit is virtually left to fend for itself.

- Over the last 10 years many Congress leaders have deserted the party and joined the BJP. They include Patidar leader Hardik Patel and 16 Congress MLAs (between 2017 and 2022).

OPPORTUNITIES

-The Congress can take solace from the fact that BJP's seat tally has been going down in each assembly election in Gujarat since 2002.

- Aggressive campaigning by the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat as Congress leaders feel Arvind Kejriwal's party will damage the urban vote bank of the BJP more than the rural vote bank of the Congress.

- Congress leaders hope its silent work in villages will yield dividends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month cautioned BJP workers against the Congress' "silent" campaigning in Gujarat.

THREATS

- The 'Modi factor' that can give the BJP an edge again over rival parties.

- Vigorous attempts by the AAP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) to eat into the support base of the Congress.

- Likelihood of more people leaving the Congress if it loses the elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Parag Dave
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
It's Raining Billions For Gujarat!
It's Raining Billions For Gujarat!
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
'Huma, Sonakshi face problems daily'
'Huma, Sonakshi face problems daily'
Don't spare corrupt: Modi to anti-corruption agencies
Don't spare corrupt: Modi to anti-corruption agencies
Markets fall for 2nd day amid weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd day amid weak global trends
Tatas now 100% owner of A-I as Air Asia sells stake
Tatas now 100% owner of A-I as Air Asia sells stake
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'BJP is beatable in Gujarat'

'BJP is beatable in Gujarat'

Can new Guj Cong chief help party defeat BJP in 2022?

Can new Guj Cong chief help party defeat BJP in 2022?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances