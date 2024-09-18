'Will bury Cong dogs': Shinde's MLA courts another row

In yet another provocative statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to "bury any Congress dog" coming to his programme.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photograph: @sanjaygaikwad34/X

On Monday, the Buldhana legislator's announcement of a 'reward' for anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue had set off a huge political row.

Talking to reporters on the same day, Gaikwad is heard saying in a video that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - who heads the Shiv Sena - will attend a programme about the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women in his district.

"If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad is heard saying.

The MLA had earlier announced a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who "chops off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

"I have made the statement. If I have not apologised, why should the CM do so?....Of 140 crore people in the country, 50 per cent of the population gets reservation. And I am firm on the statement I made about the person who spoke about removing reservation," Gaikwad said, when asked about the controversy.

The police on Monday night registered a case against him over the remark about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gaikwad is no stranger to controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing his car went viral on social media. The MLA later claimed the policeman cleaned it on his own after vomiting inside.

In February, Gaikwad claimed to have hunted a tiger in 1987, and said he wore its tooth around his neck. The forest department then sent the tooth for forensic identification, and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.