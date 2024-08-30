News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » It's nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader

It's nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant has said that he sits next to his Nationalist Congress Party peers at cabinet meetings but feels like vomiting after coming out, prompting a sharp reaction from the Ajit Pawar-led party.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant. Photograph: @TanajiSawant4MH/X

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Sawant, who is Maharashtra's health minister, said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

“Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out,” Sawant said.

 

The BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari condemned Sawant's remark and asked whether it was the responsibility of only his party to keep the alliance intact.

Sawant has made remarks in the past that have hurt the NCP, he said.

“We are quiet only to maintain the coalition dharma,” Mitkari said.

It is only the chief minister who can “treat” his nausea, the NCP leader added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
'Some BJP MLAs want to join Sharad Pawar's NCP'
'Some BJP MLAs want to join Sharad Pawar's NCP'
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
Modi lays roadmap for India's fintech companies
Modi lays roadmap for India's fintech companies
Atkinson's batting reminds Root of 'Jacques Kallis'
Atkinson's batting reminds Root of 'Jacques Kallis'
Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for...
Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for...

More like this

Amid rumblings in alliance, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Amid rumblings in alliance, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Would have brought entire NCP had BJP, Sena ....: Ajit

Would have brought entire NCP had BJP, Sena ....: Ajit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances