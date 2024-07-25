News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid rumblings in alliance, Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah

Amid rumblings in alliance, Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2024 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has held a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in Delhi.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Praful Patel meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on November 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources close to Pawar confirmed the development and said the meeting took place late on Wednesday night.

Pawar is likely to make another visit on July 28, they said.

The meeting assumes significance as the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, is set to begin its seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October this year.

 

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the NCP contested four seats, but managed to win just one. Pawar's wife Sunetra, who contested from the Baramati seat, was defeated by sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member unopposed.

Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July 2023 and became deputy chief minister.

In the recent past, some BJP leaders and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have blamed the inclusion of Ajit Pawar and his NCP in the Mahayuti as one of the reasons for the ruling alliance's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

'Vivek', a weekly publication affiliated with the RSS recently published an article, which said that public sentiments turned sharply against the BJP following its alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP that subsequently led to bad performance of the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Pawar has earlier said his party has been assured a Rajya Sabha berth that fell vacant after sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
'18-19 NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp to switch sides'
'18-19 NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp to switch sides'
Na na karte...: Uddhav after meeting Fadnavis in lift
Na na karte...: Uddhav after meeting Fadnavis in lift
A Heartfelt Letter To College Freshers
A Heartfelt Letter To College Freshers
Heavy rains flood several areas of Pune, 4 dead
Heavy rains flood several areas of Pune, 4 dead
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
'50 Terrorists Are Hiding In Doda Jungle'
'50 Terrorists Are Hiding In Doda Jungle'

More like this

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

When Sharad Pawar stood up to meet nephew Ajit

When Sharad Pawar stood up to meet nephew Ajit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances