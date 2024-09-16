News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue

Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2024 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with US Lawmakers, in Washington DC on September 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA's remarks.

The BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

"While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress," Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

 

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies.

Last month, a video of a policeman washing the Shiv Sena MLA's car had gone viral on social media. Gaikwad had later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February, Gaikwad had claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck.

Soon after, the state Forest department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul explains how Cong will 'uproot' 50% quota cap
Rahul explains how Cong will 'uproot' 50% quota cap
'90% sitting outside system': Rahul on caste census
'90% sitting outside system': Rahul on caste census
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
No decision on new CM; BJP must seek early polls: AAP
No decision on new CM; BJP must seek early polls: AAP
Gukesh favourite for World chess title, says Liren
Gukesh favourite for World chess title, says Liren
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Married To Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Married To Siddharth

More like this

56-inch chest, connection with God history now: Rahul

56-inch chest, connection with God history now: Rahul

'Rahul Is Stabilising India With...'

'Rahul Is Stabilising India With...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances