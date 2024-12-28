HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wife, Daughter Pay Homage To Dr Saab

Wife, Daughter Pay Homage To Dr Saab

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 28, 2024 14:20 IST

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur, Dr Singh's wife, and daughter Daman Singh pay their respects to his mortal remains at the AICC HQ in New Delhi, December 28, 2024. All Photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur and Daman Singh with Rahul Gandhi arrive to pay their respects.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, flanked by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party Treasurer Ajay Maken, lays a wreath on Dr Singh's coffin.

 

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur and her daughters Professor Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh watch Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to Dr Singh.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

