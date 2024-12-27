HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi, Prez, VP Pay Respects To Dr Singh

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 27, 2024 17:43 IST

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, senior Cabinet ministers, Congress and Opposition leaders paid their respects to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed into the ages on Thursday night, at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.

 

IMAGE: Historian and Professor Upinder Singh -- rhe eldest of Dr Manmohan Singh's three daughters -- watches Prime Minister Narendra D Modi lay a wreath on his predecessor's bier. A grief-stricken Gursharan Kaur is seen seated along with Dr Singh's relatives. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi condoles with Mrs Singh.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu pays her respects.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu condoles with Mrs Singh and Professor Upinder Singh.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays his respects.

 

IMAGE: The vice president and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar offers their condolences to Mrs Singh.

 

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit A Shah pays his respects.

 

IMAGE: As does Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

IMAGE: And Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda.

 

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays her respects to the gentleman who steered the ship of governance during the UPA's decade in power.

 

IMAGE: As does her son Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

 

IMAGE: And Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

 

IMAGE: And Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra.

 

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lays a wreath on Dr Singh's bier.

 

IMAGE: AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

 

IMAGE: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'
When Manmohan told Sushma, 'Tu Mera Intezaar Dekh'
The Manmohan Singh Interview You Must Read
Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM
Manmohan Singh said 'history will be kinder to me'
