When Dr Singh Met Sachin...

22 images that captures glimpses of a most unusual Indian who led the nation for 10 years. The first of a series:

IMAGE: Dr Manmohan Singh, then prime minister of India, wishes Sachin Tendulkar all the best as Pakistan's then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, left, looks on, before the start of the World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, March 30, 2011. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, then president of the Congress party, his mother Sonia Gandhi and Dr Singh at a Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, May 25, 2019. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Guwahati, April 23, 2019. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

IMAGE: Rahul and Sonia Gandhi help Dr Singh to stand during a protest against record high petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, September 10, 2018. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh pays his respect to his predecessor as prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee before his cremation in New Delhi, August 17, 2018. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Prime Minister D Narendra Modi, Dr Singh and Sonia Gandhi wait to pay homage to the victims of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack on its anniversary in New Delhi, December 13, 2017. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Dr Singh cross a police barricade during what the Congress party calls a 'Save Democracy' march to Parliament, May 6, 2016, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Outgoing prime minister Dr Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur greet guests as they arrive for Modi's swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, May 26, 2014. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, then vice president Hamid Ansari and Dr Singh, second from left, at the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, January 26, 2014. Abe was the guest of honour at India's 65th Republic Day celebrations. Photograph: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh hugs Rahul as Sonia Gandhi looks on at the end of the All India Congress Committee meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Then President Pranab Mukherjee and Dr Singh wait to receive then South Korean president Park Geun-Hye at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, January 16, 2014. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Gujarat's then chief minister Narendra D Modi and Dr Singh ar the inauguration of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national museum in Ahmedabad, October 29, 2013, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh speaks as then US president Barack Obama looks on during their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, September 27, 2013. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: An official adjust the microphone for Dr Singh during the signing of agreements ceremony with France's President Francois Hollande in New Delhi, February 14, 2013. Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh introduces Bangladesh's Opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia to his delegates in Dhaka, September 7, 2011. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh and Sonia Gandhi pay their respects to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at an ashram at Puttaparti, Andhra Pradesh April 26, 2011. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Singh stays cool as then railways minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and then finance minister sweat in the heat at an election campaign rally ahead of the third phase of assembly elections in West Bengal, April 23, 2011. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi introduces Umar Gul and other players to Dr Singh and Pakistan's then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani before the World Cup second semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali, March 30, 2011. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Pool/Reuters

