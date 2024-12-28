Goodbye, Dr Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh's mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday, December 28, 2024 amid the chanting of religious hymns.

The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter, Professor Upinder Singh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi pays homage to Dr Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Singh's coffin prior to being taken to AICC headquarters. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Daman Singh, Dr Singh's second daughter, makes a point as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listen at Dr Singh's home prior to leaving for the AICC headquarters. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Singh's final journey begins. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders at the ceremony at the AICC headquarters to pay homage to Dr Singh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People arrive to pay their respects to Dr Singh at the Congress party's headquarters. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: People queue to pay their respects to the man who changed India. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Military and security officials walk alongside the cortege on its way to Nigambodh Ghat. Reuters

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi accompanied the cortege on its journey. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com