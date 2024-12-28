HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Goodbye, Dr Singh

Goodbye, Dr Singh

December 28, 2024 15:31 IST

Dr Manmohan Singh's mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday, December 28, 2024 amid the chanting of religious hymns.

The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter, Professor Upinder Singh.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi pays homage to Dr Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Singh's coffin prior to being taken to AICC headquarters. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Daman Singh, Dr Singh's second daughter, makes a point as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listen at Dr Singh's home prior to leaving for the AICC headquarters. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Singh's final journey begins. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders at the ceremony at the AICC headquarters to pay homage to Dr Singh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People arrive to pay their respects to Dr Singh at the Congress party's headquarters. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People queue to pay their respects to the man who changed India. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military and security officials walk alongside the cortege on its way to Nigambodh Ghat. Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi accompanied the cortege on its journey. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Daughter lights funeral pyre, Manmohan Singh cremated
Wife, Daughter Pay Homage To Dr Saab
Dr Singh, Devoted Husband And Father
Congress leaders pay last respects to Manmohan Singh
RSS Ideologue: 'A Great Soul Of India'
