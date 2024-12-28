'A Great Soul Of India'

He won two terms, which was a stunning feat for a leader who used his silence as the most vocal weapon to change the economy and lives of a billion people, asserts Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP and former Chief Editor, Panchjanya, the RSS weekly.

IMAGE: Then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh arrives for the launch of the Gandhi Heritage Portal in New Delhi, September 2, 2013. Photograph: Prakash Singh/Pool/Reuters

His humility reflected in his face and his love became a twinkle in his eyes. I was editing Panchjanya, the RSS thought leader once edited by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

We disagreed with the policies of the Congress and expressed our editorial views strongly, though most Congress leaders did appear in our columns and granted interviews that were published without any change.

When Dr Manmohan Singh became prime minister I requested a meeting with him as editor of the weekly and I was pleasantly surprised to receive an invitation from his media advisor Sanjoy Baru to have a cup of tea with Dr Singh.

He was affable, humble and soft spoken. He had just taken over and it wasn't a moment to grill him.

Sixteen years earlier, in 2008, I wrote about my meeting with him on Rediff.com.

I quote:

Yes, I must admit, I adored him for his simplicity and coolness. Manmohan Singh's present depressing position reminds me of my first meeting after he took over as prime minister. It was a less than forty minutes meeting at his residence; we had cookies and tea and discussed various aspects of politics including ideological apartheid.

'I don't believe in it,' he said, and looked straight into my eyes. I knew he was serious and meant every word he said -- otherwise I wouldn't have been ushered into meeting him. He said that he respected different viewpoints, even if he didn't agree completely. Hence, leaders like Atalji, Advaniji had a high place in our public life and he would like to build a nation free from animosities and hatred. I loved him saying so.

I asked a couple of questions about improving India's economic condition and focusing on the poor and he was very clear, optimistic and affable. In the end, I ventured to suggest that he should give a grand vision for a resurgent India -- 'Maybe, if it pleases you, you may like to use the phrase -- Nav Bharat Nirman Yojana for a grand poverty eradication plan.' He smiled and said it was a good name. And we parted.

I published some major points about my meeting in Panchjanya and it did raise a storm in political circles and the media.

A senior editor of a daily newspaper sent me an sms: 'Tarun, it's a coup!'

Eyebrows were raised within the Congress and their spokespersons could not understand how to defend or reject the criticism of this so-called interview with a Congress prime minister to an RSS weekly editor.

Dr Singh didn't yield to the pressure from within the Congress to disown the 'interview'.

Two years later I was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He saw me in the Rajya Sabha corridor, smiled, paused when he came near and with affection in his eyes, rested his left hand on my shoulder, and asked: "What are you writing these days, Tarun?"

I said, "Sir, my new book has been released by the RSS sarsanghchalak and I would be happy to present it to you." He said, "Sure, come to my office tomorrow."

I was given an appointment the same evening and the next day I presented him my book, India Battles to Win.

It was released by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat (external link) at a function in the Parliament House premises.

IMAGE: Tarun Vijay with RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat during the release of his book India Battles to Win. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Vijay

Dr Singh browsed a few pages, he didn't try to do the customary photo op and finish the meeting.

He asked a few questions about what I had written about China, then did the photo op with a smiling face and said, "Write more, Tarun."

I came from the BJP with a strong RSS background, my weekly and party continuously attacked his policies. Inside the House we were always speaking against his party and programmes, and here he was receiving me and posing with my book that was released by the RSS chief.

I was simply speechless at his humility and as a recipient of his undiluted affection.

Whenever we saw each other in the Parliament House corridors, he would make it a point to stop for a few moments, put his hand on my shoulder and ask, "What are you writing these days? Any new book?"

IMAGE: Tarun Vijay presents his book to then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Vijay

I met him twice at his Motilal Nehru residence after the Modi government had taken over. Mrs Singh was once present during our chai meeting.

He would never ask about party politics, but would ask me to speak on issues that were of my interest like Israel and China.

The Singhs treated me with respect and affection, showed interest in my work and always wished me well.

He invited me to pay a visit to North Korea in 2013, first by any Indian Parliamentary delegation after a gap of forty years, and that again was a surprise.

Our visit with Sitaram Yechury and the Congress's Hamdullah Sayed was a milestone event.

He always showed genuine affection, fatherly love for me, and I always felt blessed in his presence.

Never once was I asked by my RSS seniors to stop meeting him and they never looked with disapproval when I published, in a positive manner, details of my meeting with him in Panchjanya.

I was always taught by mentors in the RSS to refrain from practicing political or ideological apartheid.

Dr Manmohan Singh too believed in this doctrine unlike the present leaders of his party.

When the Kedarnath tragedy occurred there were serious concerns about the refueling of relief helicopters and the state government needed a mid way refueling facility.

Uttarakhand's chief secretary was a friend and I tried to contact the PM from his office.

Within a few minutes Dr Singh was on the line and I requested if the refueling facility could be relocated mid way. It was done the very next day.

There were many within his party who disliked him, made fun of him, but kept silent as they felt the Congress had no other option but to project him as the face of a party to win.

One very senior leader told him it is his simple, innocent, humble face that hides all the sins of the party and wins the hearts of common Indians who like humility as a virtue in their leaders.

I agreed. He won two terms in office, which was a stunning feat for a leader who used his silence as the most vocal weapon to change the economy and the lives of a billion people.

My humble tribute to a great soul of India.

