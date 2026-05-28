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Why Vijay postponed meeting with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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Last updated on: May 28, 2026 16:13 IST

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The scheduled meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, according to a party MP.

Vijay's meeting with Gandhis deferred

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay leaves for the airport after concluding his first official trip to the capital, at Tamil Nadu House, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu CM's meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.
  • Congress MP Christopher Tilak dismissed rumours of a rift between the Congress and its ally.
  • The Chief Minister is expected to visit New Delhi again on June 11 for the rescheduled meeting.
  • Senior Congress leaders were preoccupied with organisational matters, including discussions about Rajya Sabha seats.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Christopher Tilak on Thursday dismissed speculation surrounding the postponement of a scheduled meeting between Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, saying the interaction was deferred due to the leadership's tight schedule.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Tilak said the CM had decided to keep the current visit strictly official.

 

Rescheduled Meeting Expected Soon

"The CM met PM Modi and left. He is expected to visit New Delhi again on June 11, during which he will definitely meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Tilak said.

Explaining the last-minute change in plans, the Congress MP said senior party leaders were preoccupied with important organisational matters.

Organisational Matters Take Priority

"Leaders from Karnataka arrived today, and discussions regarding Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand have been underway for the past two days. Since the leadership is engaged in these pressing matters, a detailed meeting with the chief minister was not possible at this juncture," he said.

Tilak added that the chief minister also had other scheduled engagements, including a statue unveiling ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Dismissing Rift Speculation

Dismissing speculation about any rift between the alliance partners, Tilak emphasised the strong relationship between the Congress and its ally.

"We are coalition partners and part of the government. There is no complication or disagreement. Rahul Gandhi was among the first leaders to warmly support CM Vijay during his swearing-in ceremony. There is absolutely nothing negative to speculate about," he said.

When asked about reports of a proposed dinner meeting, the MP said he had no specific information on the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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