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Home  » News » Cong claims Rahul's reel with Vijay 'blocked', govt responds

Cong claims Rahul's reel with Vijay 'blocked', govt responds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 09:46 IST

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Congress has accused the government of influencing Instagram's decision to block Rahul Gandhi's post with actor Vijay, while the IT ministry denies any involvement, attributing it to a system error.

Rahul Gandhi attends Vijay's swearing-in

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay holds the hand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, May 10, 2026. Photograph: Riya Mariyam R/Reuters

Key Points

  • Congress claims Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi's post featuring Vijay, citing MeitY rules.
  • MeitY sources deny involvement, stating the block was due to Instagram's internal system.
  • The blocked reel had garnered 12 million views in under an hour, while the picture reached 46 million people.
  • Congress alleges suppression of Rahul Gandhi's social media reach across platforms.
  • MeitY clarifies that the post has been restored after being mistakenly flagged.

The Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has "blocked" Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and actor-politician Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, even as government sources denied the charge.

Government Denies Involvement in Post Block

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) clarified that it had nothing to do with the action, and it was because the platform's internal system mistakenly flagged the post for blocking. 

Gandhi was in Chennai on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay as the Tamil Nadu chief minister and later shared several pictures with the actor-politician on social media.

Congress Alleges Social Media Suppression

In a post on X, Congress leader and Gandhi's aide Srivatsa claimed that Instagram has "blocked Gandhi's reel and pictures post featuring him and Thalapathy Vijay at today's swearing-in ceremony".

The viral reel had gathered 12 million views in less than an hour, while the viral picture post had already reached 46 million people, Srivatsa.

"Meta cites no reason as to why his account has become inaccessible. The 'glitch' is because of MEITY rules! Rahul Gandhi's social media accounts have been suppressed for a long time. His X reach, YouTube views, and Insta followers have all been suppressed," he alleged.

This is how India's opposition leader's voice is curtailed, Srivatsa added.

MeitY Restores the Post

Responding to the claims, sources in the MeitY said it has been wrongly claimed by certain social media handles that certain posts of the leader of the opposition were restricted by the ministry.

"It is clarified that MeitY had nothing to do with this action. It was because of the platform's own internal system mistakenly flagging the post for blocking, which has now been restored," a source in the ministry said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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