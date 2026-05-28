What's Vijay Doing In New Delhi?

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was on his first official visit to New Delhi to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay raised concerns, including rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government events, opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and the establishment of a key defence research facility in the state.

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Vijay also called on on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He put forth certain demands relating to devolution of funds and GST-related issues.

Photograph: @nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo

Vijay received a ceremonial welcome at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on his arrival, including a guard of honour.

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff