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What's Vijay Doing In New Delhi?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 28, 2026 05:24 IST

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On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was on his first official visit to New Delhi to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay raised concerns, including rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government events, opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and the establishment of a key defence research facility in the state.

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Vijay also called on on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He put forth certain demands relating to devolution of funds and GST-related issues.

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: @nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: @nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo

 

Vijay received a ceremonial welcome at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on his arrival, including a guard of honour.

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Vijay In New Delhi

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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