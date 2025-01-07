HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why this Punjab panchayat offers cash incentive for weddings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 07, 2025 19:51 IST

A panchayat in Punjab's Bathinda district has announced an incentive of Rs 21,000 to families who won't serve liquor or play DJ music at wedding ceremonies.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken to encourage villagers not to indulge in wasteful expenditure on marriage functions and curb liquor abuse, Ballo village Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur said on Tuesday.

She said that it is generally seen that quarrels erupt at functions where alcohol is served and loud music is played. Moreover, the loud music also disturbs the studies of students.

 

"We want to encourage people not to indulge in wasteful expenditure during wedding functions," she said.

The sarpanch said the panchayat has passed a resolution under which if a family does not serve liquor or play DJ music at wedding functions, it will be given Rs 21,000.

Ballo village has a population of around 5,000 people.

Kaur further said the panchayat has sought from the government to set up a stadium in the village so the youth can be encouraged to take part in sports activities.

"There should be a stadium in the village so that different games can be organised," said the Sarpanch.

The panchayat has also proposed to set up a biogas plant in the village.

Free seeds will be given to farmers who opt for organic farming, she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
