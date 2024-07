Permission denied for conversion of Hindus to Islam, mass marriage

The programme proposed by local political group Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) to conduct a mass marriage of men and women of other religions who have converted to Islam has been postponed after the Bareilly district administration denied permission for the event.

IMAGE: Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMC chief maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who had announced the event, said, "We work within the ambit of the law. The mass marriage programme will be held only after permission from the administration. We sought permission from the administration, which was not given. The programme will not be held without the permission."

IMC state in-charge Nadeem Qureshi said the city magistrate did not give permission to convert and perform the marriage of couples. As such, the programme has been postponed for now, he added.

"The marriage of men and women who have converted from Hinduism to Islam will be conducted and in the first phase, five couples will get married, in which the men and women will complete the process of conversion and embrace each other," the IMC chief had earlier said.

The IMC had sought permission from the district administration for the event but their request was denied on Tuesday evening.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar said late on Tuesday night that the IMC had sought permission from the city magistrate to organise an event for religious conversion and marriage.

"The permission for the same has not been given and the religious conversion and marriage programme has been postponed by IMC. The administration has received the letter from IMC informing about the postponement of the programme," the officer said.

Talking to media-persons in Bareilly on Monday, Khan had said, "The marriage of men and women who have converted from Hinduism to Islam will be conducted and in the first phase, five couples will get married, in which the men and women will complete the process of conversion and embrace each other.

"The mass marriage ceremony will be held on July 21 at 11 am in Khalil Higher Secondary School. Permission has also been sought from the administration for this," he added.

The IMC chief's proposed 'mass marriage programme after conversion' led to a controversy, with Hindu organisations staging a protest and seeking action against Khan on Tuesday. The protestors also submitted memorandums to the district magistrate with their demands.