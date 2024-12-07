News
Home  » News » Out to wed Insta friend, Punjab man gets shock of his life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 07, 2024 14:18 IST
A Dubai-returned groom and his entourage of 150 'baraatis' were shocked when they arrived in Moga, Punjab, only to find his bride 'missing' and that the wedding venue did not exist.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shilpa Singh/Pixabay.com

Deepak Kumar, 24, who returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met, the police said.

After the incident the groom lodged a complaint against the bride, they said.

 

According to the police, the two had connected on Instagram three years ago but had never met in person.

Deepak said that he along with his family travelled from Mandiali village in Jalandhar to Moga for his wedding at the venue, as communicated by the bride.

Upon reaching Moga, the bride's family told that some people would escort him and his family to the wedding venue. However, even after waiting till 5 pm, no one showed up, he said.

He said they asked locals about the venue 'Rose Garden palace' but they informed that there was no such place in Moga.

The groom said that he worked as a labourer in Dubai and had been in touch with Kaur through Instagram since three years. He had seen her photos but never met her in person.

Their parents had arranged the wedding over phone calls, officials said, adding that he also claimed to have transferred Rs 50,000 to her earlier.

Deepak's father Prem Chand said he along with 150 'baraatis' came for the wedding, and that he had already hired taxis, paid for catering and a videographer.

Kaur hails from Moga and had earlier told that she works in Ferozepur, he said.

The marriage was fixed after speaking to her parents over the phone and guests were invited for the wedding, Chand said.

Meanwhile, Moga Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh said they have received a complaint from Deepak Kumar.

He said the complaint was lodged after the groom's family could not reach the bride as her phone was switched off.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
