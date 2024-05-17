News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Paris 2024 beds are built for comfort, not romance'

'Paris 2024 beds are built for comfort, not romance'

May 17, 2024 23:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: A view shows a flat prepared for athletes inside the Olympic and Paralympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine near Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Paris 2024 organisers say the Olympic village beds will be robust and comfortable amid reports they were installing anti-sex beds for athletes.

An intimacy ban was in place at the Tokyo Games amid the COVID pandemic.

"We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020," the body charged with organising the sports extravaganza in the "City of Love" said in a statement to Reuters.

 

"But for Paris 2024 the choice of these beds for the Olympic & Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games.

"It goes without saying that the quality of the furniture has been rigorously tested to ensure it is robust, comfortable and appropriate for all the athletes who will use it, and who span a very broad range of body types."

Paris 2024 added that some 210,000 male condoms (10,000 of which are latex free), 20,000 female condoms and about 10,000 dental dams would be distributed to the athletes.

Several media reports mentioned the small size of the cardboard beds, but Paris 2024 insisted on sustainability.

"Airweave, an Official Supporter of Paris 2024, will supply bed bases made in France from recycled cardboard that can be adapted to the morphology of gymnasts and judokas alike," it said.

"They will donate the mattresses for the athletes' beds to the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Paris Opera Ballet School, as well as to Emmaus."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace'
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace'
Bhaker continues to dominate Olympic Selection Trials
Bhaker continues to dominate Olympic Selection Trials
Bhaker continues to dominate Olympic Selection Trials
Bhaker continues to dominate Olympic Selection Trials
SC seeks govt's stand over marital rape exception
SC seeks govt's stand over marital rape exception
Kejriwal's aide files complaint against Swati Maliwal
Kejriwal's aide files complaint against Swati Maliwal
Vi mulls rolling out 5G on large scale in 6 months
Vi mulls rolling out 5G on large scale in 6 months
Juventus fire coach Allegri for misbehaviour
Juventus fire coach Allegri for misbehaviour

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

Paris 2024 inaugurates Games' Pride House

Paris 2024 inaugurates Games' Pride House

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances