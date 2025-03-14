Why John Abraham Met Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had a busy Thursday.

Look who all he met...

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar meets up with movie star John Abraham, who plays J P Singh, currently India's ambassador to Israel, in The Diplomat, which released on Holi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: John gifted Dr Jaishankar a football jersey with his name printed on it.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar also meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, here and below.

IMAGE: Then it was the turn of a fishermen's delegation from Tamil Nadu led by state BJP President Kuppusamy Annamalai to meet the EAM.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar, flanked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, second from left, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, left, and I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, right, during a session on 'WAVES 2025' at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar has a quick word with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

IMAGE: What's Dr Jaishankar telling Ashwini Vaishnaw with a naughty smile?

