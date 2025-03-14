India dismisses Pak allegation of complicity in train hijack

India on Friday trashed Pakistan's allegations of backing terrorism against that country following the Balochistan train attack and said Islamabad should look inwards before shifting the blame on others for its 'failures'.

IMAGE: Soldiers board a relief train headed to Bolan, where a passenger train was attacked by separatist militants, at a railway station in Mach, Balochistan, Pakistan, on March 13, 2025. Photograph: Naseer Ahmed/Reuters

India also said the whole world knows 'where the epicentre of global terrorism lies'.

On Thursday, Pakistan accused India of 'sponsoring terrorism' without directly implicating it in the Balochistan train attack that killed 21 passengers.

"We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media queries on Islamabad's allegations.

He also said, "The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies."

"Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on others," he added.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, at a weekly press briefing, was asked several questions about the deadly attack on Tuesday, which led to a hostage situation lasting for more than 24 hours.

Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident, he said, adding Islamabad has repeatedly asked Afghanistan to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) for their attacks against Pakistan.

"We urge Afghanistan to hold the perpetrators, organisers and financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism, to justice," Khan had said.

When asked about any change of policy because India was blamed in the past for any activity by the BLA while this time the finger was pointed towards Afghanistan, the spokesman said there was no change in the policy.

"There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed. India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan," the spokesperson alleged without providing any evidence.

To another question, he claimed that India has been trying to destabilise its neighbouring countries and running a global assassination campaign.