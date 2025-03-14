It's Holi Time For Widows In Vrindavan

The homes in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, are a haven for many Hindu widows, who find themselves homeless and destitute after the deaths of their spouses.

Every year, celebrations for Holi are a highlight, bringing much-needed levity into the lives of the widows.

IMAGE: Widows dance as they take part in Holi celebrations inside a temple in Vrindavan. Photographs: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Widows daubed in coloured powder dance as part of celebrations, here and below.

IMAGE: A widow daubed in coloured powder dances in Holi celebrations.

IMAGE: A widow looks on as she takes part in celebrations.

IMAGE: Widows daubed in coloured powder hug while being showered in flower petals as they take part in celebrations.

IMAGE: A widow throws colours as she takes part in celebrations.

IMAGE: Widows throw colour on each other.

IMAGE: People daubed in colour dance as flower petals are showered.

IMAGE: A woman shows her hair braid daubed in colour and flower petals.

IMAGE: Widows daubed in colour dance as part of Holi celebrations.

IMAGE: Widows dance as they take part in Holi celebrations.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com