HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » It's Holi Time For Widows In Vrindavan

It's Holi Time For Widows In Vrindavan

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 14, 2025 10:49 IST

x

The homes in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, are a haven for many Hindu widows, who find themselves homeless and destitute after the deaths of their spouses.

Every year, celebrations for Holi are a highlight, bringing much-needed levity into the lives of the widows.

IMAGE: Widows dance as they take part in Holi celebrations inside a temple in Vrindavan. Photographs: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Widows daubed in coloured powder dance as part of celebrations, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A widow daubed in coloured powder dances in Holi celebrations.

 

IMAGE: A widow looks on as she takes part in celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Widows daubed in coloured powder hug while being showered in flower petals as they take part in celebrations.

 

IMAGE: A widow throws colours as she takes part in celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Widows throw colour on each other.

 

IMAGE: People daubed in colour dance as flower petals are showered.

 

IMAGE: A woman shows her hair braid daubed in colour and flower petals.

 

IMAGE: Widows daubed in colour dance as part of Holi celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Widows dance as they take part in Holi celebrations.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Memories Of Another Holi Day
Memories Of Another Holi Day
The Tough Holi Quiz
The Tough Holi Quiz
Wah! Holi@Taj
Wah! Holi@Taj
8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently
8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently
Lathmar Holi Begins In Mathura
Lathmar Holi Begins In Mathura

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar1:19

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for Rs 50,000 per kg!2:26

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for...

How Hindus in Pakistan are celebrating Holi, Watch!2:17

How Hindus in Pakistan are celebrating Holi, Watch!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD