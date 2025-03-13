HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Advaniji Blesses Rekhaji...

March 13, 2025 14:44 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called on Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Kishenchand Advani at his residence in New Delhi.

She also called on founding BJP member Vijay Kumar Malhotra and received his blessings.

 

IMAGE: Lalji blesses Rekha Gupta.

 

IMAGE: The CM presents a bouquet to the former deputy PM. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'I met BJP's founding member, senior leader, renowned educationist and social worker Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra and received his blessings,' the CM tweeted.

 

IMAGE: The CM with Professor Malhotra's family.
'His guidance and experience have always been valuable for society and politics. On this occasion, meaningful discussions were held on important topics like the development of the state, education and youth empowerment.'

 

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta with Krishna Malhotra, Professor Malhotra's wife.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

