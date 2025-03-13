HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
INA Veteran Salutes Netaji

March 13, 2025 17:50 IST

Even at 99, Indian National Army veteran R Madhavan Pillai remains an active advocate for keeping Netaji's and the INA's role alive.

IMAGE: Indian National Army veteran R Madhavan Pillai being presented with a memento as he arrives to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue on his 100th birthday at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday, March 13, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

R Madhavan Pillai, one of the last surviving INA veterans, and who was jailed in Rangoon for eight months, paid his tributes at the National War Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chnadra Bose.

The Thursday event marked a significant milestone in the extraordinary life of Pillai, who will turn 100 this year.

 

IMAGE: INA veteran R Madhavan Pillai lays a wreath at the National War Memorial on his 100th birthday at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday.
 

"Lieutenant R Madhavan Pillai, born on March 13, 1926, in Swryan Township, Burma (now Myanmar), is one of the last surviving INA veterans," an official said.

"He belonged to a family originally from Tamil Nadu and joined the Indian Independence League as a civilian before enlisting in the Azad Hind Fauj (INA

Serving as a recruiting officer and a fundraiser, Pillai mobilised support for the INA across 32 locations in Burma, including Hanthawaddy, Sawbwagale, Ywadanshe, Swryan, Yangon and Mayongone.

His active involvement in the freedom struggle led to his imprisonment in a Rangoon (now Yangon) jail from May to December 1945, officials said.

In 2021, on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, he was awarded a silver medal for his role in the INA and India's Independence movement.

On January 23, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated him at the Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort.

Even at 99, the INA veteran remains an active advocate for keeping Netaji's and the INA's role alive.

 

 

 

