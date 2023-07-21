News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is The Camel Wearing A Hat?

Why Is The Camel Wearing A Hat?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 21, 2023 15:12 IST
Scenes from around the world as heatwaves engulf different parts of the globe.

 

IMAGE: A camel wears a hat amidst a heatwave in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mannequins with sun protection headgear are seen displayed at a store in a shopping mall, amid a yellow alert for a heatwave, in Beijing, China. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child reaches for vapour from a misting fan to cool down on a street in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man holds a newly bought fan in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A visitor takes pictures of ice creams at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman carries an electric fan to ward off the heat in Ronda, Spain. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tourists try to cool off at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain. Photograph: Eva Máñez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker works on a street in Barcelona, Spain. Europe is on red alert as the heatwave brings health warnings. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome as temperatures are expected to rise further in coming days. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman begs at a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome as a person fills a bottle with water. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A volunteer distributes water to people in a street in Algiers, Algeria, during the heatwave. Photograph: Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman showers on the beach in Budva, Montenegro, as temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius during the Cerberus heatwave impacting Europe. Photograph: Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Delhi Under Water!

Delhi Under Water!

Rajghat Under Water!

Rajghat Under Water!

