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Home  » News » Why China's new county near PoK raises security concerns

Why China's new county near PoK raises security concerns

By K J M Varma
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 17:08 IST

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China's creation of a new county in Xinjiang, near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan, signals a strategic move to bolster border security and address concerns about potential militant infiltration in the volatile region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • The new county is strategically located near the Wakhan Corridor, a narrow strip bordering Xinjiang and Afghanistan.
  • Analysts suggest the move reflects China's growing focus on border security and governance in the region.
  • The establishment of Cenling is seen as an effort to strengthen control and stability in the frontier region.
  • Concerns exist regarding potential infiltration of foreign militants from Central Asia through the Wakhan Corridor.

China has set up a new county in its volatile Xinjiang province near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Afghanistan border in an apparent move to beef up security along the narrow Wakhan Corridor to curb infiltration of Uyghur separatist militants.

The county, named Cenling, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and close to the borders with PoK and Afghanistan, underscoring its strategic significance.

 

This is the third new county established by China in Xinjiang, a predominantly Muslim Uyghur region, in just over a year.

India last year lodged a protest with China over the creation of Hean and Hekang counties, stating that parts of their jurisdiction fall within its Union Territory of Ladakh.

Hean includes much of the disputed Aksai Chin plateau, which is part of Ladakh occupied by China in the 1962 war and has remained a focal point of the India-China border dispute.

The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government announced the establishment of Cenling on March 26, though details of its administrative divisions and exact boundaries were not specified.

It will be administered by Kashgar prefecture, according to a report in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Kashgar, a historic city located on the ancient Silk Road, is a strategic gateway connecting China with South and Central Asia.

It is also the starting point of the controversial $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through PoK and has been opposed by India.

Strategic implications of Cenling County

Experts say the creation of Cenling reflects Beijing's growing focus on border security and governance.

Lin Minwang, a professor at the Institute of International Studies in Shanghai-based Fudan University, said the move "reflects China's deeper recognition of the strategic importance of this region".

"At a broader level, the decision signals China's emphasis on its borderlands," Lin was quoted as saying by the Post.

He noted that the new county is geographically connected to Afghanistan's narrow Wakhan Corridor, a 74-km strip bordering Xinjiang that separates Tajikistan and PoK, highlighting China's security and counterterrorism concerns.

Beijing in the past has expressed concern about Uyghur militants of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) using the Wakhan Corridor as a route to enter Xinjiang from Afghanistan.

Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre in Washington, said the new county represented a drive towards a "stronger grass-roots level government structure for effective governance and control".

"It helps strengthen the stabilisation efforts by the government in the frontier region, which is traditionally more subject to ethnic turbulence and potential infiltration of foreign militants from Central Asia," she said.

K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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