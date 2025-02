All photographs: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Glimpses of Germans wearing head cut-outs depicting Donald Trump, J D Vance, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and far right German politician Alice Weidel at a protest at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, February 20, 2025.

The protest was to hit back against Trump's accusation that Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a 'dictator'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com