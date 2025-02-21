Musk In Chainsaw Massacre Mood At DOGE

Elon Musk brandished a chainsaw, a gift from Argentina's President Javier Milei, while on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, February 20, 2025.
As Musk takes on the role of reducing federal government spending in the US at DOGE, he declared, "This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy."
The chainsaw bears an engraving of Milei's blunt Spanish slogan Viva la libertad, carajo, which roughly translates to 'Long live freedom, damn it!'
Before becoming Argentina's president in 2023, Milei famously wielded a chainsaw at campaign rallies to symbolise his commitment to downsizing government.
Under President Donald J Trump, Musk is overseeing extensive budget cuts affecting bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists, and tens of thousands of other federal employees.
Reports suggest that on Thursday, 6,000 employees at the US Internal Revenue Service were informed of their impending termination.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com