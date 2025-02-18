HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » 'Hate Never Made America Great'

'Hate Never Made America Great'

February 18, 2025 15:23 IST

Even though it was a bitterly cold day, Americans gathered for a National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day to make their anger known at the bizarre nexus between the 47th president of the United States and the richest man in the world.

 

 

IMAGE: A doll depicting US President Donald J Trump is displayed next to a sign during a protest against Trump's actions during his first weeks in office near the US Capitol on Presidents' Day in Washington, DC, February 17, 2025. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Scenes from the National Day of Protest in Washington Square, New York City, on Presidents' Day, here and below. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Glimpses from the National Day of Protest in Austin, Texas,on Presidents' Day, here and below. Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Infowars host Owen Shroyer speaks with protesters on the National Day of Protest in Austin, Texas Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest at Washington Square Park in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People march during the National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
