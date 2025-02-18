'Hate Never Made America Great'

Even though it was a bitterly cold day, Americans gathered for a National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day to make their anger known at the bizarre nexus between the 47th president of the United States and the richest man in the world.

IMAGE: A doll depicting US President Donald J Trump is displayed next to a sign during a protest against Trump's actions during his first weeks in office near the US Capitol on Presidents' Day in Washington, DC, February 17, 2025. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

IMAGE: Scenes from the National Day of Protest in Washington Square, New York City, on Presidents' Day, here and below. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Glimpses from the National Day of Protest in Austin, Texas,on Presidents' Day, here and below. Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

IMAGE: Infowars host Owen Shroyer speaks with protesters on the National Day of Protest in Austin, Texas Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: The National Day of Protest at Washington Square Park in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: People march during the National Day of Protest on Presidents' Day in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com